Elpidophoros calls for solidarity with ‘abused’ sisters and brothers

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America joins a protest march against racism on Wednesday which marked the killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, in the borough of Brooklyn, New York City. Taylor was a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed when the police raided her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13. ‘I came here to Brooklyn today in order to stand in solidarity with my fellow sisters and brothers whose rights have been sorely abused. This was a peaceful protest, one without violence of any kind, and I thank all of those involved, because violence begets only more violence,’ Elpidophoros said on his official Twitter account.