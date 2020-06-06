Even amid a pandemic, tourism demand for Greece is so high that it risks becoming a form of diplomatic pressure. This reality, however, does not allow us to drop our guard.

This summer the number of visitors coming to Greece will inevitably decline. However, this lull also presents us with an opportunity to rethink Greece as a tourism product.

Here is an opportunity to gauge the limitations of mass tourism and cruise holidays. It’s time to redesign a model for our tourism that will be based on respect for and promotion of the country’s cultural and natural wealth.