Wet front to bring rain in many parts of Greece on Saturday

A wet front is expected to sweep into the country from southern Italy on Friday and bring rain and thunderstorms to many parts, according to a bulletin issued by the Athens National Observatory’s meteorological service.

The front is expected to move across the Ionian and into the southern Aegean on Friday evening, with winds forecast to reach 8 Beaufort by late in the night.

Thunderstorms are forecast to spread from the Ionian islands to western and central parts of the country on Saturday, according to Meteo.gr. In some parts, rainfall will be heavy with a high probability of flooding, and hailstorms expected in some mountainous areas.

Strong southerly winds are expected to bring a cloud of African dust, with the largest concentration expected in the southern Aegean and Crete.