Greek industrial output drops 9.9% y/y in April

Greek industrial output fell 9.9% in April compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 0.4% increase in March, data from statistics

service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 11.3% from the same month in 2019, while mining output shrank 19.5%. Electricity production decreased 4.7% and water output grew 2.5%. [Reuters]