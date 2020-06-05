BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek industrial output drops 9.9% y/y in April

TAGS: Economy

Greek industrial output fell 9.9% in April compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 0.4% increase in March, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 11.3% from the same month in 2019, while mining output shrank 19.5%. Electricity production decreased 4.7% and water output grew 2.5%. [Reuters]

