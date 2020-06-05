Tensions erupt at new Athens rally in protest at George Floyd's death

Police clashed with protesters in central Athens on Friday night during a rally over the death of George Floyd, who suffocated on May 25 as a Minneapolis police officer jammed a knee into his neck as he was held down on the street.

At around 9 p.m., a group of protesters broke off from the body of the march, which had gathered some 2,000 people, and lobbed stones at riot police who responded by firing tear gas.

Chanting slogans against racism and police violence, the demonstrators tried to reach the US Embassy but were stopped by police on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue. Two protesters were detained, according to reports.

In a similar march on Wednesday night, five people were arrested after protesters clashed with riot officers outside the embassy.

Earlier, a separate group of protesters gathered at Syntgama Square against global warming and climate change.

