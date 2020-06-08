NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
COVID-19 cases spike; 52 in single day

Health authorities say there have been 97 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, of which 52 in the last 24-hours, the biggest daily increase since April 23.

Thirty of the 97 cases involve travellers from aboard, authorites said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 3,049.

There have also been two new fatalities, raising the total to 182.

The spike in cases has led to the decision to resume daily briefings, or announcements, which had been abandoned in what now seems like a premature move.

