Eleven new Covid-19 infections raise total to 3,068

Greece confirmed on Wednesday 11 new coronavirus infections in the country bringing the new tally to 3,068 people (55.2 percent of which are men).

Of these, 692 are linked to travellers from abroad and 1,751 to a known case, according to the press release issued by the Health Ministry.

No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, leaving the total number of fatalities at 183.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units rose to 12, with their median age being 70. Five of them are women and the rest are men. Another 115 patients have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted 240,924 tests since the start of the year, the ministry said.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) resumed daily briefings – which were briefly replaced by a weekly bulletin at the start of the month as Greece was showing a low rate of new infections - in a bid to alert Greeks to the risks of relaxing safety measures, after a recent spike in infections.