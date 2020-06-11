MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Students, teachers protest education overhaul

Thousands of teachers and students took to the streets of the capital Wednesday to protest the government’s education bill which introduces evaluation for teachers and schools, more school hours for foreign languages and information technology and English lessons in kindergarten. In a speech before Parliament ahead of a vote, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the bill aimed to "upgrade" the Greek education system, while leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said it smacked of "dated elitism and conservatism." A similar demonstration was held in Thessaloniki. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

