‘Re-Constructing the  Economy’ webinar

The Stanford Club of Greece is organizing the second webinar of its virtual speaker series, titled “Deconstructing Covid-19, Re-Constructing the Economy,” to take place next Monday, June 22, at 7 p.m.



The invited speaker is Dr John P.A. Ioannidis from Stanford School of Medicine and the title of his presentation is “Covid-19: High Risks, High Prevalence, High-Level Evidence, and High-Stake Decisions.”



The webinar will “delineate efforts to understand the magnitude of risk conferred by Covid-19 and the gradient of risk across different populations and settings,” the club’s press release said.



It will also present data that attempt to assess the prevalence of the infection, since many infected people are asymptomatic or have very limited symptoms (and thus are not tested).



The audience will be able to ask written questions at the end.