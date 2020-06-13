Five nightclubs closed for overcrowding violations

Five nightclubs in Attica were ordered to close over the weekend after raids on Friday night conducted by units of the Hellenic Police and the Development Ministry’s General Secretariat for Trade and Consumer Protection established that the businesses had violated hygiene protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, notably by permitting excessive overcrowding.



The businesses, located in the port city of Piraeus and the Kerameikos and Gazi districts of central Athens, were fined a total of 15,000 euros, according to police sources who did not specify how long they would have to remain closed for.

The shutdowns followed the closure last Thursday of a nightclub in Alimos where more than 1,000 people had attended a party the night before.

Local Mayor Andreas Kondylis confirmed in comments to Open TV that the club had been fined 20,000 euros and would have to remain closed for two months.