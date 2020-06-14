Electric car drive opens up an entire new sector

The government initiative to boost the circulation of electric vehicles in Greece is creating a dynamic market that requires new strategies for the utilization of arising opportunities.



These opportunities range from the construction to the development and management of charger networks, with the involvement of electrical energy companies, refineries and fuel enterprises.



The executives of US auto giant Tesla will examine whether they will incorporate Greece in its "supercharger highway" starting from Portugal and running through Spain, southern France and Italy, which would see it continuing through Greece up to Turkey.