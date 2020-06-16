Grand Walk project leads to traffic jams

Work on downtown Panepistimiou Street that is part of a plan to create an extensive network in Athens for pedestrians and bicycles caused traffic jams across the city center on Monday. The City of Athens has called for the understanding of residents as the project, dubbed the Grand Walk, is still in its pilot phase. The first overall evaluation of the project’s implementation, which began last week on Vasilissis Olgas and Irodotou Attikou steets, is expected after about a week. The plan aims to free up 50,000 square meters of space, create 2,000 parking spots for motorcycles and 12 taxi stands, and speed up bus services. [Stelios Stefanou/Intime News]