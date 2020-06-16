Israel to allow flights to Greece, Cyprus on August 1

Israel will allow international flights to resume on August 1, with Greece and Cyprus being the first destinations to be given a green light, the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday afternoon, following a meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem.

“We are looking now into reopening tourism, in which case Greece and Cyprus will be the first,” Netanyahu said in joint comments to the press after their meeting at the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

The Israeli premier clarified that this decision will depend on how the country copes with the coronavirus pandemic closer on the date.

On his side, Mitsotakis said that tourism is important to Greece and his country will prioritize health and safety: “If all goes to plan, on August 1 we'll open tourist destinations to Israelis,” he told the press.

He also said the two leaders discussed “Turkey’s aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean” and the “destabilizing role” Ankara is playing in Libya.



“We will always seek peace, always respect international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

The two sides will also hold talks on energy and the Middle East peace process and sign a number of protocols on agriculture and cybersecurity.