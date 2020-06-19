Efforts to relieve pressure on woefully overcrowded migrant and refugee reception centers on Greece’s eastern Aegean islands are mandated by national, health and humanitarian reasons.

However, any such plan must be carried out with care and forethought. It makes no sense to simply shift the problem from the islands to the capital.

The solution to this pressing issue cannot be to move thousands of people to the Greek mainland without giving any consideration to their accommodation.

You cannot solve a problem simply by kicking the can down the road.