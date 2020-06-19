25 children to be relocated to Portugal as refugee program resumes

European Commission spokesperson Adalbert Jahnz announced on Thursday the restart of the relocation program for unaccompanied child refugees from Greece to other European member states.

“As the restrictions are easing, we are getting prepared for the main phase of the program,” Jahnz said, adding that the relocation of 600 minors will resume this month.

The coming relocation is scheduled for June 27, involving 25 children that will live in Portugal.

Jahnz said two missions have been carried out since April, one to Germany (47 minors) and one to Luxembourg (12 minors), while on Wednesday, eight unaccompanied minors left Greece for Ireland following a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

According to Jahnz, the relocations will be held gradually over a period of many months in order to be certain that the countries are appropriately prepared to take in the children. The EU official also made a plea to all state members for solidarity.