Cyprus updates list of countries with low Covid-19 risk

Cyprus has updated its lists of countries from which travelers can enter the eastern Mediterranean island by adding a total of 13 countries to its existing two groups, a Health Ministry statement said.

It said that four countries – Australia, South Korea, Lichtenstein and Iceland – have been added to Group A of “low-risk” countries from which people can enter Cyprus as of Saturday without presenting a medical certificate clearing them of coronavirus infection.

The other 18 countries in the group are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia and Slovenia. Nine countries – Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Arab Emirates – were added to Group B, alongside Israel, Poland and Romania.

Travelers from these 12 “potentially low-risk countries but with greater doubt compared to Group A” are required to present a certificate of a negative coronavirus test upon entry.

The Health Ministry statement said that around 300 travelers will be randomly tested each day, for the purpose of ensuring public health and obtaining an epidemiological picture of travelers. [Xinhua]