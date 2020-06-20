Woman dies from Covid-19, death toll at 190

One more patient died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Greece, raising the new total number of fatalities to 190, public broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday.

The victim is a 71-year-old woman from Echinos, the village community in northern Greece's Xanthi region that has been placed on a seven-day lockdown due to a new spike in infections.

The official data issued by the Health Ministry on Friday reported 10 new coronavirus cases and a total number of 3,237.