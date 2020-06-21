Olympiakos is just one win away from clinching the Super League title after beating Panathinaikos on Sunday, while AEK dropped two points at home to Aris on Saturday.

Olympiakos scored its third win in as many playoff games, defeating Panathinaikos 3-0 at the Derby of Eternal Rivals in Piraeus. Guilherme gave the Reds an early lead, Youssef El-Arabi doubled it, and Cafu sealed it with the best goal of the three in time added on. The depleted Greens created many chances but were unable to find the target.

PAOK and AEK are now tied in second, the spot that leads to the Champions League qualifiers, as PAOK came from behind to beat OFI 3-1 at home on Saturday. The Thessaloniki giant responded to Juan Neira’s opener with goals by Christos Tzolis, Chuba Akpom and Omar El Kaddouri, the last two in injury time.

Aris led twice at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, though AEK managed to salvage a draw (2-2), all goals coming in the second half. Bruno Gama and Nicolas Martinez scored for Aris, but Sergio Araujo and Nelson Oliveira prevented a home loss for AEK.

With seven rounds of games left to play, Olympiakos is on 75 points, PAOK and AEK have 56, Panathinaikos is on 46, Aris follows with 38 and OFI is still at 34.

In the playouts Asteras Tripolis and Atromitos canceled each other out (1-1) at Tripoli, while Xanthi and Panetolikos also shared a 1-1 draw on Sunday, a result that may well benefit bottom team Panionios that is visiting Lamia on Monday. The same day will see the Thessaly derby of Larissa vs Volos.

Panionios is on 15 points and will go straight down unless it catches up with Xanthi, that is on 19, or Panetolikos, on 21.