Αn audio recording of a conversation between a businessman and the former minister of state under the previous SYRIZA administration, which allegedly implicates ex-alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos, was sent to the head of the Athens prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

The head prosecutor, Vangelis Ioannidis, will decide whether there is enough evidence to investigate former state minister Nikos Pappas for perjury before a parliamentary committee investigating allegations of interference in a bribery probe by SYRIZA’s Papangelopoulos.

In the illicit recording, submitted by Greek-Israeli businessman Sabby Mionis, Pappas appears to admit to knowing that Papangelopoulos had his “own agenda” and was “making a lot of money” from backroom deals, or “outsourcing.”

Mionis also submitted a written testimony, in which he claimed that he had been harassed by judicial officials for failing to pay a bribe to Papangelopoulos in 2016.