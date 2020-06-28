The opposition party’s attempt to manipulate the institutions that is gradually coming to light is completely unprecedented and therefore needs to be exposed to its fullest.

That said, it would be absolutely disastrous if the discussion in Greece’s public life were to be entirely monopolized by mudslinging between the political parties, especially at this juncture.

It is not the job of political parties to investigate cases or to prosecute them in the court of public opinion.

The country’s political forces must, at the bare minimum, maintain some standards of political discourse and enough decorum so that they can communicate on the big issues and come to some consensus.

Greece does not have the luxury of being able to get stuck in a political quagmire when it has so much on its plate.