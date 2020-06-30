Crooked officials netted on drug dealing charges
An officer at the maximum-security Korydallos Prison in Athens and a municipal police officer were arrested in the capital by the Division of Internal Affairs on Tuesday on charges of buying, possessing and selling drugs.
The arrests were made as part of an internal affairs investigation following allegations that drugs were being sold at the prison.
The suspects appeared before a prosecutor later yesterday.