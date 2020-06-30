Greece and TUI team up to bring 1.5 million tourists

Greece and German travel giant TUI signed an agreement on Tuesday for the promotion of Greek tourism, including joint advertising.



The deal, signed on the island of Kos by Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis and TUI executive board member Sebastian Ebel, sets as a shared target the arrival in Greece this summer of 50% of the 3 million visitors the German tour operator brought last year.



Greece is the first country that TUI has cooperated with on such a basis.



The two sides are also working on common actions for the extension of the tourism season and of visitors’ stays in Greece.