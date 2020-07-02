Greece’s coronavirus transmission rate drops to 0.2

The rate of coronavirus transmission in Greece has dropped to 0.2 from 0.5 a week earlier – well above the level of 1 indicating the need for restriction measures – the Greek government’s Covid-19 Observatory said in its weekly report on Thursday.

The average rate of new cases over the past week was 16 a day compared to 22 the week before, while nationwide Greece had 1.51 infections per million of the population, the agency said in what is the seventh report it has issued since being instituted.

Greece’s good performance in containing the spread of the virus is also reflected in the data on testing, which show that just 0.5% of Covid-19 diagnostic tests that were conducted in the period from June 25 to July 2 came back positive, meaning one per 203 tests.