NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Schinas: Turkey’s exclusion from EU ‘safe list’ based on epidemiological criteria

TAGS: EU, Turkey, Travel, Coronavirus

European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas has rejected allegations made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said on Wednesday that Turkey’s exclusion from the EU’s “safe list” for Covid-19 travel had been politically-motivated.

Speaking during a conference in Patra, in the Peloponnese, on Thursday, Schinas said the decision to exclude Turkey was made on strictly epidemiological criteria.

Turkey’s total coronavirus cases rose over 200,000 on Wednesday.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 