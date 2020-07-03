Schinas: Turkey’s exclusion from EU ‘safe list’ based on epidemiological criteria

European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas has rejected allegations made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said on Wednesday that Turkey’s exclusion from the EU’s “safe list” for Covid-19 travel had been politically-motivated.

Speaking during a conference in Patra, in the Peloponnese, on Thursday, Schinas said the decision to exclude Turkey was made on strictly epidemiological criteria.

Turkey’s total coronavirus cases rose over 200,000 on Wednesday.