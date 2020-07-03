Germans try to cope with Greek rules

The German media has recorded some confusion created by the new Passenger Locator Form (PLF) that travelers to Greece need to fill in advance.

Die Welt newspaper wrote that Greece has opened up for international arrivals at all its airports, but under a set of rules associate with strict safety protocols. They allow entry in the country only after the submission of a PLF, while doctors perform inspections at all airports on the mainland and the islands, the German daily reported.

“Compared to other European countries, Greece has a particularly low rate of coronavirus cases, and through these measures it attempts to avert the expansion of the virus via tourism,” it added.

The news website of Deutsche Telekom, t-online.de, reported that the mandatory form generated confusion and that tourists are threatened with fines if they have not completed them, which would mean they are unable to produce the necessary barcode upon inspection.

“According to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, failure to produce this barcode could result in a fine of up to 500 euros, while some airlines are refusing to take passengers without a barcode,” it reported.