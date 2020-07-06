Total of 27 migrants reaching Lesvos put in quarantine

Authorities on the Aegean island of Lesvos have put in quarantine a total of 27 undocumented migrants who reached the island on Sunday in a dinghy from Turkey.

The boat, which had been carrying 11 children, reached the village of Thermis on the eastern side of the island.

All the migrants are being hosted at a special quarantine facility at the Kara Tepe camp which was set up to prevent a potential outbreak of the coronavirus at the island's overcrowded reception center near the village of Moria.