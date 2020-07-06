Greece to resume direct flights with the UK from July 15, gov't spokesman says

Greece will start accepting direct flights from the UK from July 15, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

As regards Sweden, Greek authorities are monitoring epidemiological data in the country and will make any decisions based on the progress of that, he said.

Referring to a series of measures announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week, Petsas said the key aim was to support employees in the tourism sector which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

He added that Greece is among a handful of countries that "continues to carry out targeted inspections on travelers."