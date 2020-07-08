Four Covid-19 cases reported on Thassos, Naxos

Four foreign tourists have tested positive for coronavirus, according to authorities on the island of Thassos, in the northern Aegean.

The cases, reportedly tourists that arrived in Greece from Serbia and Bulgaria, were identified during checks at the country’s entry points.

The four, who are reportedly asymptomatic, were transferred to a quarantine hotel in the area.

Authorities meanwhile confirmed a case of Covid-19 on the Cycladic island of Naxos.

Reports Wednesday identified the patient as a Greek doctor who four days ago traveled to Athens International Airport from the UK via Serbia.