Greece in talks with Belgium over its inclusion in ‘orange' travel zone

Athens was in talks with Brussels over the country’s inclusion in Belgium’s elevated risk zone for travel, according diplomatic sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Greek diplomats spoke with their Belgium counterparts on Wednesday and were again expected to hold a second discussion over the issue on Thursday, ANA-MPA reported.

Greece, along with Cyprus, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Portugal and Spain are classified as “orange zones” on the Belgian Foreign Ministry’s website where there is “high health risk” from the coronavirus.

For these areas, Belgium strongly advises against traveling.

Travelers who return from these countries will be asked to undergo screening and quarantine.