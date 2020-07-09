Doctors of the World Tribute | Athens | To July 13

Filmmaker Nikos Mengrelis has brought together 71 minutes’ worth of footage covering the range of activities of the Greek branch of Médecins du Monde (Doctors Without Borders) in a tribute documentary on the medical charity’s 30-year anniversary. “Wherever There Are People” is a “canvas of fascinating stories told by volunteers of the organization that take you into the world of… Doctors of the World Greece. It is a world in which life is measured by the joy of offering help to fellow humans who need it,” says the filmmaker. The documentary will be shown at the Greek Film Archive’s open-air Lais cinema through July 13, with screenings starting at 10.15 p.m. Tickets cost 7.50 euros and part of the proceeds go to the medical charity in support of its work.

Lais, Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046