Technotribalism | Online | July 10 - September 10

The 16th edition of the Athens Digital Arts Festival (ADAF) will be free to view online for three months starting on July 10, with a selection of proposals from more than 5,500 entries from over 100 countries. Inspired by the myriad digital challenges and questions emerging from the coronavirus crisis, this year’s theme is “Technotribalism” and explores a new connectivity, collectivity and openness in knowledge, the arts and the sciences as a strong foundation on which to build a better future. The ADAF’s program is split into the following categories: Video Art, Animation, VR (360° videos), Performances, Web Art, Games, Digital Image, Lectures, Workshops, ADAF Kids and Festivals of the World. For details and registration, visit 2020.adaf.gr.