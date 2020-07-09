Summer camp evacuated near Corinth due to fire

Hundreds of children were evacuated from a summer camp near Corinth Thursday after a fire broke out in forestland near the village of Kechries and spread quickly due to strong winds in the area.

Although the blaze was not close to residential areas, authorities ordered the evacuation of the camp, which was hosting around 400 children aged 7 to 16, as a precaution.



Mayor Vassilis Nanopoulos said the children were transferred to accommodation in nearby Xylokeriza.



According to local website www.korinthostv.gr, a military facility in the area was also evacuated due to the risk presented by storage areas with ammunition northeast of the facility.