East Attica SOS Children’s village evacuated because of fire

Fire

Firefighters evacuated a settlement/shelter run by the SOS Children’s Villages charity in the eastern Attica town of Vari on Friday morning after the area was blanketed in smoke from a nearby wildfire.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), the evacuation was ordered as a precaution and none of the village’s children or staff were in danger.

The fire began earlier in the morning in a clump of low-lying shrubs along Odyssea Androutsou Street and was being fanned by strong winds, as a helicopter and 10 fire trucks tried to bring the blaze under control.

The fire service has also closed a section of the Vari-Koropi highway.

