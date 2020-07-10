Seven Greek islands voted among Best in Europe by influential travel magazine

The “76-square-mile haven” of Paros in the Aegean Sea has been voted the best island in Europe by the readers of the influential magazine Travel + Leisure, for its combination of beautiful beaches, traditional architecture, picturesque villages, archaeological sites and bustling nightlife.

Paros replaced Milos at the top of this year’s Best European Island list, but only by bumping the island that came first in 2019 to second place, above Italy’s Sicily, the Azores in Portugal, the Dalmatian Islands of Croatia and another busy Greek destination, Crete.

Rhodes and the Dodecanese came in 10th place, just above Santorini, while Corfu and the Ionian Islands ranked 18th, also above the other wildly popular Greek island, Mykonos, which came in last in 20th place.