Novartis affair parliamentary probe results out on July 15

A parliamentary committee that has been investigating whether the former leftist alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos should be indicted for influencing the course of a judicial probe into the Novartis bribery affair is to make its findings public on July 15, reports said on Friday.



An appeal submitted by Papangelopoulos’ lawyers, raising objections to several aspects of the parliamentary probe, is not expected to delay the finalization of the report.



Political parties have been asked to submit their final positions to the panel by July 14 at the latest so that the report can be made public as scheduled the following day.



The report is to be handed over to Parliament Speaker Kostas Tasoulas, who will convene the plenary to consider the report.



In a statement on Friday, Papangelopoulos’ lawyers referred to “intentional acts acts and omissions” in the probe into the ex-minister which, they claimed, point to his political persecution.