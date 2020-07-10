New spike in Covid-19 numbers with 60 confirmed infections

Greek health authorities on Friday said they had confirmed 60 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the last 24 hours in the country, which raise the total number to 3,732.

Forty out of the 60 new cases were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily report.

No new deaths were reported and the total number remains at 193. The median age of the patients who died was 76 years.

Nine patient remained intubated while another 123 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 363,412.

On Friday, the government announced it would require all travelers coming into Greece through its northern border with Bulgaria to present a negative test for the novel coronavirus. The measure would apply as of July 14.

The rule was announced after dozens of Balkan tourists tested positive for the virus this week and will affect visitors entering the country through the land crossing at Promachonas.