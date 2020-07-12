Two days after having its seven points returned by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, PAOK smashed Olympiakos’ unbeaten record with a 1-0 win in Piraeus on Sunday to stay three points ahead of second-place rival AEK.

PAOK was completely different to the team that had lost at home to AEK and drawn with Panathinaikos, to create several chances and secure victory in injury time via Enea Mihaj’s maiden goal with the Thessaloniki club.

AEK defeated Athens rival Panathinaikos 3-1 in what was supposed to be an away game for the Yellows at their common home ground of the Olympic Stadium. Dmytro Chygrynskiy, Nelson Oliveira and Dani Verde (from the penalty spot) scored for the visitors, and Dimitris Kourbelis was on target for the Greens.

On Saturday Aris beat OFI at Iraklio 1-0 with a Yiannis Fetfatzidis goal.

Olympiakos has mathematically clinched the league with 85 points and two games left to play, PAOK has 71, AEK reached 68, Panathinaikos remained on 52, Aris is on 41 and OFI has 36.

In the playouts Panetolikos took a leap to safety with a 2-0 triumph at bottom team Panionios, but Xanthi remains in relegation trouble after going down 2-1 at home to Asteras Tripolis. Lamia drew 0-0 with Larissa and Atromitos won 3-2 at Volos.

At the bottom of the table Panetolikos is now on 26 points, Xanthi has 23 and Panionios stayed on 22. In the last round of the playouts next Saturday Xanthi travels to Larissa and Panionios goes to Atromitos. The team to finish last will go down and the one above it will face a relegation playoff with the runner-up of the second division.