Greek PM meeting with health officials amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with leading health officials at Maximos Mansion on Monday to review safety restrictions amid a spike in Covid-19 cases following the opening of Greece’s borders to foreign visitors.

The meeting will be attended by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, the head of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras.

Greek authorities reported 31 new coronavirus cases Sunday, but no new fatalities.

As of Tuesday, incoming travelers arriving at the country’s land border with Bulgaria will have to carry a negative Covid-19 test results issued within the previous 72 hours.

The measure was introduced following an increase in cases involving tourists traveling by land to Greece from mostly Balkan countries.

Greece started its tourism season on June 15 and expanded international flights to its regional airports on July 1.

The holiday industry is considered vital for Greece, which is expected to suffer a recession this year, losing 9 percent of its output, according to European Commission estimates. [Kathimerini. AP]