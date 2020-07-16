Greece began receiving British visitors on Wednesday after lifting a ban on arrivals from that country. The decision may prompt health concerns but it also opens one of the most important sources of revenues for Greek tourism.



The UK constitutes the second biggest market for Greece after Germany, accounting for 2.56 billion euros in takings last year.



Sources say many Britons are trying to find a flight to Greece, but cannot find direct ones as most are charter flights booked by tour operators.



"We are monitoring the numbers and the procedures we are applying, and we are happy with the results so far," said Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis.