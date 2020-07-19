Passenger traffic starts picking up at Piraeus

Greek and foreign tourists line up to board a ferry boat to the popular holiday islands of the Cyclades at the port of Piraeus on Saturday morning. Passenger traffic at Athens’ biggest port started picking up over the weekend, following an increase in the number of foreign flights allowed into the country, but also as Greeks start to take their summer holidays ahead of the peak of the vacation season in August. Passengers are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, and also to submit a passenger locator form in the event that they need to be tracked down by health authorities tracing coronavirus cases. [Giorgos Zachos/Intime News]