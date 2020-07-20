100 underage migrants to relocate with families in Germany this week

About 100 underage migrants with health issues and their families who are currently living in Greece will be relocated to Germany on Friday, following an agreement with the country in March.

A spokesperson of Germany's federal Interior Ministry said on Monday that their countries of origin include Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and the Palestinian Territories, and they will undergo the process of applying for asylum in Germany.



A seperate report about the relocation in Die Welt said that the 24 families will land in Kasel and from there they will be transferred to other regions.

The process has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, ithe report said, but the final decision on whether the migrants should be quarantined lies with the receiving states, as Greece is not considered a pandemic hotspot. All migrants have all been tested for the virus.



According to the newspaper, the total number of migrants relocated to Germany is expected to reach 928 individuals, of whom 243 are children in need of hospitalization arriving with their families.

[ANA-MPA]