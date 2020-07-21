Greece registers 295 imported Covid-19 cases from July 1-19

A total of 295 foreign visitors have tested positive for Covid-19 in the period from July 1-19, Greece's deputy minister for Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, said Tuesday, adding that 53 cases were still active.

He said that 76 percent of the imported cases were from Balkan countries, mainly tourists from Serbia.

Greece opened its borders in June. The country, which emerged from a decade-long debt crisis in late 2018, relies heavily on tourism – about 20 percent of its output – for an economic recovery.

Despite the rise in coronavirus cases, Hardalias ruled out the possibility of a second nationwide lockdown, while adding that the introduction of local lockdowns was also unlikely.

“Targeted measures are doing the job,” he said, as he urged people to show discipline and follow the official guidelines to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Greece’s early lockdown has been credited with holding down Covid-19 numbers.

