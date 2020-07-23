NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Foreign residents wait up to five years for citizenship

TAGS: Migration

Foreign permanent residents and their children who were born and raised in Greece have to wait at least four to five years in order to obtain Greek citizenship, according to a survey conducted by the organization Generation 2.0 for Rights, Equality & Diversity (Generation 2.0 RED).

The authors of the report said that the survey showed this as the average amount of time required for applications submitted by interested parties to the Citizenship Directorate of the Interior Ministry to be processed. 

The main causes of these delays, the report stressed, were bureaucratic obstacles, time-consuming procedures and mismanagement from the moment an application is handed in.

These problems persist, the report also noted, despite the existence of an adequate legal framework. Accordingly, citizenship should, in theory, be granted to second-generation minors within six months and to adults within a year.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 