Greece to reopen cruise travel Aug.1

Greece will reopen cruise travel as of Saturday, August 1, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis has confirmed.

Cruise ships will be allowed to dock at the ports of Piraeus, Rhodos, Iraklio, Volos, Corfu and Katakolo.



Ships will subsequently be able to visit any other Greek port on their itinerary.

The rules could be reviewed depending on current epidemiological data, Theocharis said.



He said cruise travel will abide with all the health and safety protocols set by the European Union due to coronavirus.



On Monday, Theocharis referred to interest from tourists in countries such as the United States, Russia and Israel, reported by travel agencies.



Tourism employs about 700,000 people and accounts for about 20 percent of Greece’s economic output, so how the sector fares is key for the country’s recovery.



About 33 million tourists visited Greece last year, generating revenues of 19 billion euros.

