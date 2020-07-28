Shipping ministry receives tablets for use with beach safety platform

The Digital Policy Ministry has delivered 155 tablets to the Shipping and Island Policy Ministry in order to make the best possible use of an electronic platform developed and donated to the Hellenic Coast Guard by the Safe Water Sports nongovernmental organization to boost safety at beaches.



The tablets have built-in special software for monitoring and activities of professionals in the area of marine recreational activities, as well as lifeguards.

“The protection of human life on the beaches and the seas was and is one of the most important priorities of our ministry,” said Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis, adding that “it is absolutely necessary to move quickly, directly... and efficiently in order to avoid drownings and accidents at sea.”

For his part, Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said the new system will reduce red tape.