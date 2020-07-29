Larisa Face Cover, a new company set up in just 25 days during the spring lockdown, is about to complete a 11.5-million-euro investment in a new industrial unit in the Industrial Zone of Larisa, in Thessaly, so that it is ready ready to start producing face masks as of mid-August.

The company, created by the chairman and chief executive of Lariplast Yiannis Tserepas and the chairman and CEO of the Animus Group Achilleas Davelis, is developing a fully vertical unit covering 6,000 square meters that will be able to produce the materials for face masks (also used for diapers and sanitary towels).

Sources say that the output of the new factory will come to 60 million single-use face masks per month, against 9 million items the company currently produces. The new plant will also produce surgical masks type I that are currently being imported from China.

An important element for the project has been the recent entry in the company of Spyros Theodoropoulos, the owner of the Chipita food conglomerate, taking a 5% stake in Larisa Face Cover.

Demand for single-use face masks has recently dropped in Greece but remains high abroad.