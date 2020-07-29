Ex-regional governor Dourou given extra time to prepare defense over Mati fire

Former Attica regional governor Rena Dourou, charged in connection with the deadly blaze in the seaside town of Mati in July 2018, was given additional time to prepare her defense after appearing before an Athens prosecutor on Wednesday.

Dourou’s testimony has now been moved to September 23.

Prosecutors have pointed to grave mistakes committed by Dourou’s former agency while battling the fire and criminal oversights before it started.

In a statement released to the media, Dourou accused her political opponents of exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

