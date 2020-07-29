The online platform concerning electric mobility, through which subsidies of 100 million euros will be disbursed to the electric vehicles market, will be activated on August 24.

However, consumers wishing to benefit from the subsidy program can start their purchases from next Friday, August 7, when the joint ministerial decision is expected to be issued, describing the details of the plan’s implementation.

Ahead of that, on Monday, the Energy Ministry will launch the special website at the address kinoumeilektrika.ypen.gr, including plenty of information and where questions will answered right away. On the same day, the information office will also be launched at the Development Ministry with five telephone lines.

Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Wednesday presented the complete timetable for the promotion of electric mobility, estimating that upon completion, on December 31, 2021, the program will have subsidized 15,000 private cars and taxis and 12,500 motorcycles and bicycles, thereby benefiting some 27,500 people. He went on to ensure that in case the budget is exhausted before that date, the program will be financed through new resources from the European Commission’s Next Generation EU fund.

Applying to take part in the program is simple, according to Alexandra Sdoukou, the general secretary for energy. The Taxisnet passwords suffice to enter the platform, which will require the submission of the offer by the vehicle seller and the invoice. Eligible applications will be approved on a first-come-first-served basis, with applicants having a period of six months to complete their acquisition, after which they can apply for the disbursement of the subsidy. They must also keep their vehicle for a minimum of three years.

The program does not apply to used vehicles or those costing over 50,000 euros, and only one application will be accepted per person, either for a car or a motorcycle/bicycle.

The purchase of an electric vehicle costing up to €30,000 will get a subsidy of 20%, i.e. up to a maximum of €6,000; cars between €30,000 and €40,000 will get a subsidy of 15%, again with a maximum amount of €6,000, while those costing between €40,000 and €50,000 will get a flat subsidy of €6,000. However, there is an additional €1,000 for scrapping older vehicles and €500 for installing a charger.