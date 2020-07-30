NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Missing girl turns up in Thessaloniki

A 13-year-old girl from Syria who had been reported missing on Sunday was found on Thursday and transferred to a hospital in Thessaloniki in northern Greece for a medical checkup.

According to the Smile of the Child charity, she was found after seeking help on Wednesday night at a shelter for minors in Thessaloniki, saying she had suffered abuse.

She was reportedly in good health on Thursday.

