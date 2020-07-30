NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek, US officials discuss investments, trade in Strategic Dialogue Working Group

TAGS: US, Economy

Greece’s National Extroversion Strategy, the prospects for American investments in the Elefsina Shipyard and in the ports of Alexandroupolis and Kavala were among the issues discussed during a virtual meeting of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue Working Group on trade and investment on Thursday.

Participants also focused on the implementation of joint projects in the fields of trade and Investment, as well as the ongoing cooperation in energy, tourism, research and innovation, scientific diplomacy, 5G networks, AI, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, the use of technological applications to address Covid-19, as well as the development of initiatives to strengthen the position of women in the work environment.

The event was hailed, among other officials, by Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for economic diplomacy and extroversion, Kostas Fragogiannis and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

